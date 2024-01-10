KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — Award-winning Malaysian film Abang Adik has broken the box-office in Taiwan by collecting NT$90 million (RM13.5 million) since screening began three weeks ago.

At home, the movie has collected RM5.2 million during its 24 days of screening, reported Kosmo!.

Director Jin Ong expressed his excitement over the achievement as it did not cross his mind that the movie would break the record overseas.

“This achievement is very sweet for us as we are the first Malaysian film to hold the record.”

“We are very thankful for all the responses and positive comments given by the viewers,” he said during the movie’s appreciation ceremony on Tuesday.

Ong hoped that the film’s success would give 1,001 inspiration and spirit to other local directors to produce greater works.

“With the encouraging collection, we hope viewers will continue to support other locally made films.”

“Hopefully this success will open the eyes of other parties that local films are comparable with foreign makes.”

This film follows the life of Abang (Wu Kang Ren), who is deaf and mute and Adik (Jack Tan) who grow up without a family under the care of their neighbour, Kakak Money (Tan Kim Wang), who takes them in as her own to ensure the survival of the brothers who are not related by blood.

Apart from grabbing Best Actor, which was won by Wu, Abang Adik received a total of seven nominations at the 60th Golden Horse Awards including for Best New Director, Best Supporting Actor, Best New Performer, Best Cinematography, Best Original Film Song and Best Makeup & Costume Design.