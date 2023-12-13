KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 13 — Former TVB actress Kathy Chow Hoi-mei has died due to an undisclosed illness at the age of 57.

Her death on Monday was only confirmed on Tuesday by her studio via a statement, The Standard reported.

Known for her character Zhou Zhiruo in the 1994 Television Broadcasts Limited (TVB) series The Heaven Sword and Dragon Saber, sources claimed that Chow was suffering from Thrombocytopenia (low platelet count).

Chow, who was briefly married to actor Ray Lui for a year before the marriage ended in 1989, joined TVB after participating in the Miss Hong Kong pageant in 1985 and was widely known for her leading roles in TVB dramas from the late 1980s to 1990s.

She moved to Beijing in 2002 to pursue new career opportunities and occasionally appeared in several TV series.

News of her death had been circulating since Monday but her representatives refused to comment.

Sohu Entertainment had attempted to contact Chow's staff twice to confirm the matter.

When they first called, the staff allegedly hung up the phone and when they called the second time, a staff member claimed that they were busy before hanging up.