KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — US celebrity Taylor Swift has become the first living artist in history to have five albums in the Billboard 200 top 10 simultaneously.

The albums are 1989 (Taylor’s Version), as well as Midnights, Folklore, Lover and Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) reported Billboard.

1989 (Taylor’s Version) was released in October; Midnights, in 2022; Folklore in 2020; Lover in 2019, and Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) in July this year.

Swift joins Prince who had The Very Best of Prince, the Purple Rain soundtrack, The Hits/The B-Sides, Ultimate and 1999 on the chart, weeks after his death on April 21, 2016.

The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the US based on multi-metric consumption as measured in equivalent album units, compiled by Luminate.

Units comprise album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA).

Each unit equals one album sale, or 10 individual tracks sold from an album, or 3,750 ad-supported or 1,250 paid/subscription on-demand official audio and video streams generated by songs from an album.

