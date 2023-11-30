KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — US artist Taylor Swift has taken over the throne as Spotify’s most-played artist in 2023.

The Cruel Summer singer was last year’s most-streamed artist globally, raking in more than 26.1 billion streams since January 1, AP reported.

Bad Bunny is now in the second position, followed by The Weeknd in third, Drake in fourth and regional Mexican musician Peso Pluma in fifth.

All is not lost for Bad Bunny though as his 2022 album Un Verano Sin Ti was Spotify’s most-streamed album for the second year in a row, raking in 4.5 billion global streams while Swift’s Midnights came in second, with SZA’s SOS third. All three albums were released last year.

Miley Cyrus’ empowerment anthem Flowers is Spotify’s most-streamed song of the year with 1.6 million streams globally followed by SZA’s Kill Bill and Harry Styles’ As It Was, BTS member Jung Kook featuring Latto’s Seven and Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma’s Ella Baila Sola topping the list in third, fourth and fifth placings.

Swift also dominates the US airwaves where she was the most streamed artist on the platform, followed by Drake and country star Morgan Wallen.