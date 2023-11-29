KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 — Global K-Pop sensation Black Pink have teamed up with Meta, formerly known as Facebook, for its first virtual concert on December 26

The Blackpink VR concert is set to be an extraordinary, immersive recreation of the group’s final performance at Seoul’s Gocheok Sky Dome during their Born Pink world tour.

Through their avatars, concert-goers will be able to dance and mingle in real time at the virtual space concert.

Advertisement

This groundbreaking event, which is also in partnership with production company The Diamond Bros, represents a significant stride in blending cutting-edge technology with entertainment, offering a unique and futuristic concert experience unlike anything offered by other artists to date.

“We’re thrilled to embrace the dynamic world of VR because it allows us to reach an even wider global audience and share our music in an entirely new, immersive way,” said Blackpink in a statement.

Advertisement

“VR concert is not just a show, it’s an extension of the tour we poured our hearts into.

“We can’t wait for you to see the magic we’ve created with The Diamond Bros and Meya, thanks to our incredible Blinks for the infinite support they have given us.”

Blackpink: A VR Encore will be approximately 70 minutes long and will premiere on December 26 at 5pm PT.

Replays will be available for one month after the concert.