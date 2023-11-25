KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 — Chinese-Canadian pop singer Kris Wu will continue his sentence of 13 years of prison for sexual assault charges.

The former EXO member failed to appeal against his sentence, dismissed by Beijing's Third Intermediate People's Court yesterday (November 24), Allkpop reported.

The court’s decision will be final as China uses a two-instance system, Wu’s charges rape and group licentiousness will remain unchanged.

The rapper whose real name is Wu Yifan was accused in July 2018 of engaging in licentious activities with two women at his home.

In December 2020, he faced similar accusations of sexually assaulting three women at his home while they were drunk.

During the first trial in 2022, the Beijing Chaoyang People’s Court sentenced Wu 11 years and six months for rape and 10 months for group licentiousness.

Wu will be deported from China to Canada at the end of sentence, leaving him to potentially face Canada’s punishment for sex offenders which is chemical castration.

“Wu Yifan took advantage of situations where a majority of the victims were under the influence of alcohol to engage in sexual acts, constituting rape,” the court said.

“Additionally, he organised and participated in licentious activities, making him the main perpetrator of group licentiousness.”

Wu debuted as a member of Kpop boyband EXO in 2012 before going solo in 2014.

He also starred in films like XXX: The Return of Xander Cage and Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.