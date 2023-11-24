KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24 — Popular K-pop girl group Blackpink’s 2020 release The Album has spent a whopping 1,000 days on the Worldwide iTunes Albums Chart.

The fete is a first for a K-pop act, reported Allkpop.

The album, which blends a variety of genres, including pop, R&B, hip-hop, EDM, and trap, showcasing the group’s versatility, marked their first full studio album in South Korea and their third overall.

The songs in the album delve into a variety of emotions, reflecting on their experiences as they navigate through the various stages of life.

.@BLACKPINK - 'THE ALBUM' becomes the first K-pop album in history to chart 1000 days on the Worldwide iTunes Albums chart! pic.twitter.com/5hRiFWz3Nw — BLACKPINK Global News (@BPGlobalNews) November 22, 2023

The latest news comes as Jennie and Lisa became first K-pop female singers to surpass 20 million monthly Spotify listeners.

The band was recently presented with the honorary Member of the Order of the British Empire medals by King Charles during South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol's state visit to the United Kingdom.

