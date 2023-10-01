KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 1 — K-Pop girl group (G)I-DLE, Hyoyeon from Girl’s Generation and Xiumin from EXO will take centre stage at the 9 Wave Music Festival in Sunway Lagoon in November.

A flash sale for tickets to the event has already been met with overwhelming response with the first phase of early bird tickets sold out within 12 hours.

Those who missed the flash sale for the festival, which will also feature EDM deejay Shaun, and Canadian singer Henry Lau on Nov 11, can still get their tickets for a deal at the early bird phase two price period available from 10am on October 12 to 11.59pm on October 18.

Prices for the second early bird phase start at RM268 for General Admission, RM588 for Party Standing Zone, RM688 for Wave Standing Zone, RM1,088 for VIP Standing Zone and RM7,888 to RM8,888 for a VIP seated table.

General sales start at RM328 for General Admission, RM688 for Party Standing Zone, and RM788 for Wave Standing Zone with other ticket categories remaining at the same price as the early bird.

A RM4 processing fee will be charged for each ticket and a RM10 transaction fee for each transaction with a limit of only ten tickets.

Additionally, VIP seating & VIP standing tickets will only be available for purchase at the festival’s official website here. http://www.9wavemusicfestival.com

Tickets are also available at premier.ticketcharge.com.my

The festival is organised by Nine XTraw and Skyline Entertainment.