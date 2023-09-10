Malaysian film ‘Gemencheh Boys’ highlights journey of six Felda students to the national cricket stage (VIDEO)

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 10 — Upcoming local film Gemencheh Boys is set to highlight the untold stories of six students from Felda Bukit Rokan Utara, Negeri Sembilan on the big screen.

Hitting cinemas nationwide this October 26, the film is an adaptation of true events revolving around the group of boys known as the ‘enam jahanam’ (six rascals) who managed to make a name for themselves in Malaysian sporting history through cricket.

The Gemencheh Boys tells the story of the six Felda boys who changed their ways after a teacher introduced them to cricket, where their journey to the national sporting stage begins.

The film is directed by 2017’s Malaysian Film Festival winners, Jason Chong and Eric Ong and is produced by Astro Shaw along with GV Corporate Advisory and SOL Pictures.

It will also be narrated by national cricketer and 2017 SEA Games’ gold medallist, Shafiq Sharif.

The film will also be a debut movie for the six boys who were chosen through auditions which include Aqil Yaya, Syed Ahmad, Ayiet Harith, Kimi Norais, Izzue Deen and Amir Kuziq

Gemencheh Boys also boasts a stellar lineup of actors including Pekin Ibrahim, Datuk Ahmad Tamimi Serigar, Farah Ahmad, Arumugam Vedan as well as Zaidi Omar.

“Apart from being entertaining, I believe Gemencheh Boys will be able to leave a deep impression on the audience, just like Adiwiraku, another film that we created.

“Riding on the same inspirational theme, we hope Gemencheh Boys will resonate with the audience. I feel extremely proud to be part of this film,” Chong said.

The film was also created with the support of the Malaysian Cricket Association (MCA) and the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

In conjunction with the film release, Gemencheh Boys roadshows will be conducted in various schools around the country starting October which will include cricket workshops conducted by the MCA.

The roadshow will also be joining the Keretapi Sarong event by social and culture community group Locco this September 16 around the Klang Valley.