KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — Fans of America Ferrara, rejoice! The American star’s popular show Ugly Betty is back and all four seasons are coming to Netflix tomorrow (August 1).

Based on the 1999 Colombian telenovela Yo soy Betty, la fea, the comedy drama series premiered in 2006 and ran until 2010.

The beloved fish-out-of-water series follows Betty Saurez (Ferrera) as a writer from Queens, New York, who begins working at high-fashion magazine Mode in Manhattan.

Fans were elated to learn the show would be available on Netflix as they reacted to the news on Twitter and Instagram.

“FINALLY!!!!! Betty deserves everything!!!” one fan tweeted.

“Good news! I want to watch the whole series again,” another posted.

It comes amid the smash success of Ferrera’s latest film, Barbie.

The 39-year-old actress plays Mattel employee Gloria, a mother who enters Barbieland with her teenage daughter after meeting the doll (Margot Robbie) in the real world.

Asked if it was easy to accept the role at the movie’s European premiere in London by Female First, Ferrera said: “Once I read the script, absolutely. I finished the script and I was laughing and crying and I just felt so moved that Greta saw me in the role of Gloria. It was a no-brainer.”

The film has been a hit with critics and audiences alike and could join an elite club of billion-dollar movies after a US$360 million (RM1.6 billion) opening weekend.

Barbie took in a whopping total of US$162 million (RM736 million) in the US following its release on July 21 with its ticket sales marking the biggest opening weekend of the year, beating The Super Mario Bros. Movie which pulled in US$146 mil (RM663 million).

Worldwide, Barbie took in US$194 mil (RM881 million) with its current worldwide total at US$356 million (RM 1.618 billion).

Barbie is the second biggest opening of all time. Only Avengers: Endgame in 2019 did better with US$357 million (RM 1.622 billion).

Barbie is also the biggest debut ever for a film directed by a woman, Greta Gerwig, overtaking Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck’s 2019 blockbuster Captain Marvel US$153 million (RM695 million), reported Variety.