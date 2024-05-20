KUALA LUMPUR, May 20 — All five members of popular K-pop girl group NewJeans have revealed their support to label ADOR chief executive officer Min Hee-jin amidst ongoing legal battles with parent company HYBE.

The members consisting of Danielle, Minji, Hanni, Hyein, and Haerin submitted a petition letter to the Seoul Central District Court before the recent HYBE vs. Min Hee-jin court hearing, Allkpop reported.

The parents of the NewJeans members also reportedly submitted petition letters in support of Min.

This is the first time the members have conveyed their stance since the drama began in April when HYBE accused Min of attempting to stage a takeover of the company.

During the court hearing, HYBE accused Min of gaslighting the NewJeans members and speaking with investors to take control of the company.

Min denied these claims, stating the HYBE did not produce sufficient evidence of misconduct and accused them of plagiarising NewJeans concepts and choreography.

The court's decision is yet to be announced but it will certainly decide the fate of NewJeans and Min.

HYBE is set to hold a large stakeholder meeting on May 31 and will need to gather sufficient proof of Min's alleged wrongdoings in order to remove her as CEO of ADOR.

Without Min’s leadership and creative direction, it is uncertain if the NewJeans members will remain with HYBE or choose to leave with her.

However, should HYBE fail and Min be proven innocent, HYBE will have their voting rights taken away before the shareholder meeting.

Min will be able to hold her title as CEO of ADOR for another five years.