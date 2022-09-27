Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige revealed why the MCU will move forward without Chadwick Boseman’s King T’Challa. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 — Marvel Studios had to decide the future of his character in the Black Panther films following the sudden passing of actor Chadwick Boseman in 2020,

A decision was made on not to recast Boseman’s role of King T’Challa for the much-awaited sequel to 2018 global phenomenon Black Panther.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will however focus to “carry on the legacy’ of Boseman with Queen Ramonda, Shuri, and the Dora Milaje deciding the future of Wakanda after T’Challa’s death.

“It just felt like it was much too soon to recast,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in an interview with Empire magazine.

“The world is still processing the loss of Chad. And Ryan Coogler (director of Wakanda Forever) poured that into the story.”

Feige shared how Stan Lee said Marvel represents ‘the world outside your window’, despite its fantastical heroes they always have a human element.

He explained that after making the decision with Coogler they did ask themselves: ‘What do we do next?’

“How could the legacy of Chadwick — and what he had done to help Wakanda and the Black Panther become these incredible, aspirational, iconic ideas — continue? That’s what it was all about.” Feige explained.

Boseman succumbed to colon cancer on August 28, 2020, at age 43, and many prominent figures in entertainment and politics paid tribute to him.

Aside from playing King T’Challa the actor was also known for playing historical Black figures like Thurgood Marshall in Marshall, Jackie Robinson in 42, and James Brown in Get On Up.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will hit Malaysian cinemas on November 10.