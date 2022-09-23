Hip-hop artist and designer Kanye West said that he had to 'fight' to get his voice heard as a co-parent. — Screenshot via Youtube/Good Morning America and AFP pic.

KUALA LUMPUR, September 23 — Hip-hop artist and designer Kanye West has apologised to ex-wife Kim Kardahsian for the stress he has caused.

The apology was made in an interview with ABC News’ Good Morning America segment which aired on Thursday.

During the interview, West, who recently made headlines for cutting ties with clothing brand Gap, said that it’s important for his ex-wife to have a sound mind in order to raise their four kids.

"This is the mother of my children, and I apologise for any stress that I have caused, even in my frustration because God calls me to be stronger.

"But also, ain't nobody else needs to be causing no stress either. I need this person to be least stressed and at best sound mind and as calm as possible to be able to raise those children,” West said.

The Yeezy brand’s head honcho also claimed that although he had a voice in co-parenting his children, he needed to fight for it while also comparing the parallels between his fashion business issues and his personal life.

"I do have a voice but I had to fight for it. That hurts you when you have to like, scream about what your kids are wearing.

"It's those little nuances where there is a parallel in what was happening at Gap, what was happening at Adidas and what was happening at my home.

"It was all kind of a disregard for the voice of something that I co-created. I co-created the children. I co-created the product at Adidas. I co-created the product at Gap. It's a parallel and the parallel does touch on discrimination,” he said.

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February this year after nearly eight years of marriage.

Things took a turn for the worse after Kardashian started dating American comedian Pete Davidson which prompted a series of online feuds between the rapper and the comedian.

Ultimately, the Davidson and Kardashian relationship was short-lived after the couple broke up in August due to busy schedules on both sides according to numerous reports.

Davidson was also reported as having to go to therapy due to West’s online attacks.

According to CNN Business, West recently ended his two-year old partnership with Gap after he alleged the retailer breached their partnership by not opening branded Yeezy stores and distributing his apparel as originally planned, among other issues.

The news of the severed ties was later confirmed by Gap’s president and CEO, Mark Breitbard.