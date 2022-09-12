Singaporean comedian, Kumar, makes his return to Kuala Lumpur in an all-new comedy special. — Picture courtesy of LOL Asia

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 12 — Singaporean comedian Kumar is coming back to Malaysia, rowdier than ever.

Scheduled to perform in Kuching, Kota Kinabalu and Kuala Lumpur, he announced his new comedy special Rowdy Kumar on Instagram Friday (Sept 9).

"It's a very special show that brings the other side, the 'rowdy' side of my personality.” Kumar said in the post’s caption.

"I'm so looking forward to bringing my best to all of you who's been waiting.”

In June, he was unable to perform at The Big LOL Show in Kuala Lumpur after testing positive for Covid-19.

Kumarason Chinnadurai (better known simply as Kumar) is one of the most prominent comedians in South-east Asia, known for his irreverent and unashamedly queer humour that hits home for many Malaysians and Singaporeans.

Kumar will drop his hot takes on a variety of topics, ranging from the lockdowns to modern pop culture and deadbeat relationships.

Rowdy Kumar will be performed on Oct 6 at Pullman Hotel, Kuching, Oct 7 at Le Meridien Hotel, Kota Kinabalu and from Oct 13 to 15 at Zepp Kuala Lumpur.

Tickets are available now with limited early bird discounts at https://lolasia.bigtix.io/.