KUALA LUMPUR, May 16 — Express Rail Link Sdn Bhd’s (ERL) VIP service customers will enjoy added comfort with the introduction of premium leather seats on the KLIA Ekspres.

The enhanced experience follows a partnership with DK Leather Seats Sdn Bhd (DK Schweizer), which will outfit the ERL’s VIP service seats with custom premium leather covers.

Passengers can experience the new seats on their next trip to the airport when they purchase the VIP Service package, which includes an exclusive door-to-door airport transfer that combines a single or return trip on the KLIA Ekspres, chauffeured executive car, and a dedicated porter for baggage assistance.

“At ERL, we welcome any form of collaboration which will ultimately benefit the end user, namely our passengers. It’s important for us to constantly work with partners in our continuous effort to provide a comfortable and seamless journey to our passengers.

“It is also imperative that we continue to elevate our customer’s experience, being the preferred mode of transport ferrying travellers to and from KLIA. Comfort is the order of the day for us in ensuring we only deliver the best for our customers,” said Noormah Mohd Noor, the chief executive officer of ERL.

She added that DK Schweizer is a renowned brand in the automotive industry, which it supplies with quality leather upholstery globally.

“DK Schweizer is excited to embark on this new partnership with ERL, diversifying our line of business from the automotive industry and embarking into the public transport industry. We are continuously striving to be a one stop business solution for seat covers globally,” DK Schweizer director Lesley Koek said.

DK Schweizer sources its premium leather from tanneries located in Italy and South America, ensuring each piece meets rigorous standards of automotive grading. It has a track record spanning 25 years and is famed for its craftsmanship excellence.

For more information on the VIP Service, visit the KLIA Ekspres website for more information. The public can also get further assistance through Customer Enquiry at 03-2267 8000 (Monday to Friday, 8.30am – 6.00pm), KLIA Ekspres Facebook and X (formerly known as Twitter).