Hong Kong celebrity Louis Koo (left) has promised to help fellow actor Jason Wong, who was slashed during dinner in Shenzhen recently. — Pictures via Instagram/ kootinlok_louis & w.jason

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 — Hong Kong celebrity Louis Koo has come forward to assist fellow actor Jason Wong who was recently slashed at by an assailant. The incident happened while Wong was dining at retired actor Frankie Ng’s restaurant in Shenzhen.

Wong said Koo had given him HK$50,000 (RM28,686) as emergency funds.

“I am very thankful to Koo. He encouraged me and asked me to concentrate on getting well. He also said he would keep track of my situation and would assist me,” Sina.com quoted Wong as saying.

The 2012 Mr Asia second runner-up, often called Koo’s doppelganger, was slashed on the face, left hand and right waist on Aug 29.

Following his admission into a hospital at Shenzhen for treatment, all his work has been suspended.

“Although I am worried about the injuries especially the ones on my face, I will face all adversities bravely,” he added.

Wong was slashed by a lone assailant while he was dining with fellow actors Ai Wai and Jason Chu, Asia One reported.

Following the incident, Wong was in surgery for nearly six hours and had received more than 100 stitches to his face and hands.

Wong, who made his acting debut in 2013 in The White Storm, also noted that he saw the skin of his face “fall off” during the attack and that it had been so severe that his “eyeballs were nearly chopped off”.

Fortunately, he managed to avoid getting slashed on the neck, which would have been fatal.

In a statement issued via his Weibo, Wong believed his attack was a case of mistaken identity.

“I have acted in an upright manner, and I do not feel that I have offended others,” he wrote, adding that he could not think of a motive behind the attack.