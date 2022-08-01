K-Pop stars CL and Jackson Wang set to headline Good Vibes Weekender 2022. — Picture via Instagram @chaelincl and @jacksonwang852g7

KUALA LUMPUR, August 1 — K-Pop stars CL and Jackson Wang will be headlining at the Good Vibes Weekender 2022 music festival on September 23 and 24 at the Surf Beach, Sunway Lagoon.

A former member of legendary K-Pop girl group 2NE1, CL set her own path as a vocalist and rapper, earning two nominations for TIME Magazine’s ‘100 Most Influential People in the World’ list.

Jackson Wang meanwhile is a multilingual vocalist and member of K-pop boyband GOT7, who became a solo success with hits like LMLY and I Love You 3000 II.

Good Vibes is making its post-pandemic return with the Kpop idols as well as other headliners in local rap artists Joe Flizzow and Sonaone, as well as British bedroom pop sensation, Beabadoobee.

Tickets start at RM399 presale for a two-day pass, RM499 for a general two-day pass, and RM 999 for VIP two-day passes.

Doors will open from 4pm onwards for both days.

Tickets will go on sale at 3pm on August 2 at www.goodvibesfestival.comGood Vibes Weekender 2022 is presented by Future Sound Asia and supported by Tourism Malaysia and Sunway Lagoon.