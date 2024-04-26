PADANG BESAR, April 26 — The country’s 5G adoption rate has reached nearly 36 per cent as of mid-April, while the service coverage rate stood at 80.3 per cent in February.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said this was a significant achievement considering the low adoption rate of only 12 to 15 per cent in November 2023.

“In just five to six months, we have successfully increased the rate from about 15 per cent to almost 36 per cent now. It is clear that many are reaping the benefits, particularly through the 5G packages available.

“I have recently asked the MCMC (Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission) to look into this matter so that we can hold discussions with 5G service providers to provide packages for undergraduates.”

Fahmi told reporters this after visiting the northern zone Point of Presence (PoP) Fiber Optic Network Hub at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Padang Besar Utara here today.

Also present were Communications Ministry secretary-general Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa, Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) chief executive officer Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin and Bernama editor-in-chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj.

Fahmi said the government is expected to unveil the second 5G network next week, which can bring significant improvement in both service coverage and adoption rates.

Meanwhile, he said the ministry has held discussions with the Education Ministry to facilitate the provision of cheaper and faster internet in schools nationwide.

“Over 4,000 schools will serve as the location for PoP projects, and it is expected that those in rural areas will benefit from enhanced internet access at lower costs through these projects.

“The ministry’s secretary-general has been asked to discuss with the Education Ministry’s team and MCMC to inform all service providers involved in PoP projects to be ready to provide cheaper and faster internet to these schools,” he said.

A total of 437,000 premises are set to receive high-speed broadband services by the end of 2025 through the provision of PoP fibre optic network hubs under the 12th Malaysia Plan.

The implementation of 4,323 PoP sites near rural schools and 47 in industrial areas involves an allocation of RM4.6 billion and is divided into two phases.

The first phase involving 677 PoP started in 2021 and is ongoing, while the second phase, from 2022 to 2025, involves 3,693 PoP. — Bernama