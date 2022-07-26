Yasin Sulaiman shared the lyrics to the second song he made after being imprisoned since March. — Picture via Instagram/ Yasin Sulaiman.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — Malaysian singer-songwriter Muhammad Yasin Sulaiman took to Instagram to share lyrics to a new song titled Aku Bipolar (I’m Bipolar) which sheds light on him coping with his illness.

This is the second song written by the 46-year-old since he began serving time in Sungai Buloh prison after facing charges for trafficking cannabis.

The first song titled Bebaskan Aku (Release Me) was created and shared on his Instagram in May, after a month being imprisoned.

The Aku Bipolar lyrics which were shared via his Instagram on Sunday, gave a glimpse of him struggling with bipolar disorder that affected him with selective memories, hyperactivity, insomnia as well as mood swings.

He also talks about needing cannabis and lithium treatments to stabilise his condition.

It was previously reported that Yasin was diagnosed with the illness since 2009.

His post has garnered over 2,000 likes with well-wishes comments from friends and fans.

Yasin was previously charged with trafficking cannabis weighing about 214gm at his residence at Persiaran Surian Damansara Indah Resort Home, PJU 3, Kota Damansara here at 5.30pm, on March 24.

On July 6, he escaped the charge which carries the death penalty or life imprisonment, after the prosecution made a withdrawal and was given a discharge not amounting to an acquittal.

The singer was then charged with ingesting ‘11-nor-delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol-9-carboxylic acid’ at the Narcotics Office of the Petaling Jaya District Headquarters (IPD) at 11.05pm on March 24 under Section 15 (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act which is punishable under Section 15 (1) of the same Act, carrying a fine not exceeding RM5,000 or a maximum jail term of two years.

He was also charged with committing the act at his residence at 5.30pm on March 24, under Section 6 of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, punishable under Section 39A (2) of the same Act, which provides for life imprisonment or not less than five years, with no less than 10 strokes of the cane.

Yasin meanwhile pleaded not guilty to the charges as well as for cultivating 17 cannabis plants in plastic pots at his residence on the same date and time with the charge was framed under Section 6B (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act and is punishable under Section 6B (3) of the same Act, which provides for life imprisonment and no less than six whippings, upon conviction.

His bail application for the three charges will be heard on August 22.