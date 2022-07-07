NEW YORK, July 7 — It’s been a few years since TikTok made it its mission to springboard the music world’s new hits. And the Chinese platform has already strongly influenced the careers of artists like Lil Nas X, Lizzo and Doja Cat. But now, the social network seems to have competition from... Twitch. In fact, the live video streaming giant is taking an increasingly important place in the world of music.

Twitch takes music very seriously. However, the Amazon subsidiary has long been the bane of the music industry. In 2020, the platform drew the wrath of the influential Recording Industry Association of America, following numerous infringements of copyright rules. It has since made amends by signing partnerships with Warner Music Group, Universal Music and the independent label Merlin.

These initiatives demonstrate Twitch’s desire to carve out a place in the music ecosystem, just like TikTok. Without being a true streaming platform like Spotify or Deezer, the Chinese social network has managed to become one of the main tastemakers and sources of music discovery thanks to its short, addictive videos.

And Twitch seems to be following suit, according to a study the live video streaming giant conducted in partnership with Luminate. More than 2,300 Americans between the ages of 13 and 40 were surveyed about their use of the platform. It turns out that a third of them are now discovering new tracks and artists through Twitch.

Fans of EDM and hip-hop Even more surprisingly, 54 per cent of respondents expand their musical horizons based on tips and advice from streamers. Streamers often recommend songs during their live shows, or even invite big-name artists onto their channels. In February, Gotaga, the most followed streamer in France, played host to the rapper Vald for an exclusive presentation of five songs from his latest album, V. The study, seen by the specialist media Music Business Worldwide, also reveals that Twitch users are highly committed music lovers. They spend 21 per cent more time per week listening to music than “the average music listener.” They don’t hesitate to put their hands in their pockets for their passion either, spending 46 per cent more per month than the average music consumer.

Twitch users, however, tend to have very distinct musical tastes. They seem to particularly enjoy electronic music and EDM. This is not surprising, given that the genre is highly present in video game soundtracks. They also like hip-hop, heavy metal, classical music, jazz and k-pop. Proof, if any were needed, that the music industry has every interest in taking gamers very seriously. — ETX Studio