Lizzo admitted she never wanted to promote derogatory language and has removed the ableist slur in her new song 'Grrls'. — Picture via Instagram/lizzobeeating

PETALING JAYA, June 15 — American singer Lizzo has apologised and removed an ableist slur in the lyrics of her new song Grrls after it was criticised for offending people with disabilities (PWD) people.

The single from musician’s upcoming album Special that was released last Friday used the derogatory slur ‘spazz’.

BuzzFeed reported that while the term in North America it meant to ‘lose physical or emotional control’, the term in the United Kingdom is considered an offensive slur against PWDs.

In yesterday’s Instagram post, Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, said it was never her intention to promote derogatory language, and revealed a new version of the song.

"As a fat black woman in America, I’ve had many hurtful words used against me so I understand the power words can have.

"This is the result of me listening and taking action.

"As an influential artist, I’m being part of the change I’ve been waiting to see in the world,” she wrote.

Fans who commented were appreciative of the singer’s kind gesture saying that she had handled the situation with humility and integrity.

"Thank you, as a disabled person I so appreciate you listening and making the changes,” another user wrote.

Disability advocate Hannah Diviney was grateful after the singer apologised and for being open to learning.

I’m going to cry Thank you so much for hearing us Lizzo and for understanding that this was only ever meant gently and being open to learning, it honestly means the world . You’re a real true ally https://t.co/RbQCbAwpR6 — Hannah Diviney (@hannah_diviney) June 13, 2022

Previously, Diviney had criticised Lizzo for using the derogatory term as she was suffering from spasticity - unending painful tightness in her legs.