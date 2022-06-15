Brahmstra – Part One: Shiva kicks off the fantasy trilogy. — Pix from Dharma Productions

KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 — Welcome to The Astraverse!

One of the most awaited Indian films of 2022, Brahmstra – Part One: Shiva produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures, is an epic fantasy boasting a stellar ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

The first of a trilogy known as 'The Astraverse', the trailer has received mixed responses from social media users, with some are praising the film as a potentially strong competition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) while some others disagreed and drew comparisons, India Today reported.

A character in Brahmastra portrayed by Mouni Roy, has been claimed to be a rip-off of Wanda Maximoff from the MCU with striking resemblance of the Mouni's character's superpowers and colours to Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch.

Some praised the visual effects quality and action sequences, while others discredited the 'pale' visuals effects.

Despite the mixed reactions, social media users have shown their excitement for the film due to the cameo appearance of Datuk Shah Rukh Khan after fans managed to spot the actor in the trailer.