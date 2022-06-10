Nayanthara looking elegant in her red saree during her wedding with Vignesh Shivan yesterday. — Picture via instagram/wikkiofficial

PETALING JAYA, June 10 — Kollywood actress Nayanthara and Tamil director Vignesh Shivan have tied the knot in an elaborate Hindu wedding celebration that was held yesterday at India’s Puducherry.

The couple’s grand wedding held at Sheraton Grand Mahabalipuram was also attended by India’s famous celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Raijinikanth and Mersal actor Vijay.

Also present were some of the country’s renowned film directors such as Boney Kapoor and Atlee Kumar.

Taking to Instagram, Vignesh posted a heartfelt post expressing how happy he was to be married to his partner and fiancee Nayanthara.

“This is just the beginning of a bigger, stronger, crazy love story with you my Thangamey (loved one),” he shared.

NDTV reported that Nayanthara and Vignesh met on the set of 2015 film Naanum Rowdydhaan where Nayanthara was lead actress and Vignesh was the director.

It was reported that the couple fell in love after and were engaged to each other in 2019.

Nayanthara is known for her work in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam movies and is known for her roles in Imaikkaa Nodigal and Kolamavu Kokila.

The actress will also be in the upcoming movie Jawan with Shah Rukh slated for release next year.