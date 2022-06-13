It’s the third time Bieber’s tour has been postponed, the first two due to the Covid-19 pandemic. — Picture via Instagram.com/justinbieber

KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 — Will Justin Bieber keep his date with Malaysian fans come October 25?

That is the question among many Malaysian fans after the Canadian cancelled several shows.

The 28-year-old pop singer recently posted a three minute video on Instagram and announced that he has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt's Syndrome, which is causing him partial facial paralysis, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Bieber shared that he will taking the time off to recover. — Picture via Instagram.com/justinbieber

The Grammy award winner was set to begin his concert tour from June 7 but cancelled shows in Toronto, Washington DC and New York, according to The Guardian.

Malay Mail reached out to PR Worldwide, organisers for Bieber's Justice World Tour in Kuala Lumpur scheduled for October 25, but were told that the company had no comment at the moment.

According to the National Organisation for Rare Disorders, Ramsay Hunt syndrome (RHS) is a rare neurological disorder characterised by paralysis of the facial nerve and a rash affecting the ear or mouth.

According to Reuters, Charles Nduka, a consultant plastic reconstructive surgeon in Britain had mentioned that Bieber is showing signs of recovery in the three-minute Instagram video.

"I did notice in the video shared by Mr Bieber that he does appear to have some evidence of recovery, which is encouraging," Nduka said.

Bieber informed fans that he had to cancel his upcoming shows and take the time off to recover.

Despite the severity of his condition, Bieber has continued to remain positive and reassure fans that he hopes to recover soon.