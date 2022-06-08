As a band known for its energetic live performances, Kyoto Protocol is looking forward to getting back to the gig scene this year. — Photo courtesy of Kyoto Protocol

PETALING JAYA, June 8 — After 13 years, local indie rockers Kyoto Protocol have discovered an unexpected new outlet for creative expression: TikTok.

“We’ve replaced jamming sessions with TikTok shoots,” joked vocalist Fuad Alhabshi.

Alongside Fuad, Kyoto Protocol comprises Gael Oliveres (vocals and keyboards) Hairi Haneefa (guitar) Shakeil Bashir (bass) and Shanjeev Reddy (drums).

Speaking to Malay Mail to promote the band’s upcoming single, The Best I Ever Had, Fuad was almost gleeful when describing the band’s foray into short form video content.

"Actually, it’s really a benefit to us to see new ways of doing things; if we don’t keep up with understanding these (new ways), we may start to lose relevance as a band.

"And what is a musician if there’s no one to listen to their music?” he said.

That said, Fuad was eager to move on from the "claustrophobia” of virtual-only meet-ups - for a band known for their highly energetic live performances, the pandemic was not an easy ride.

The band already has several gigs lined up in Kuala Lumpur this year, including Undercurrent on July 9 at REXKL, and the "tech-hybrid” Blockfest in September.

"It’s that need for physical connection. There’s only so much online stuff you can do before you get fatigued,” adds Fuad.

Of love and songwriting

Slated to debut on June 16, Kyoto Protocol’s new single The Best I Ever Had in a way marks the re-emergence of public life following the pandemic.

In contrast to the last song released by the band, the melancholic Faded Lights, the upcoming tune is a bouncy, uplifting love song.

"We have a lot of ‘love lost’ songs, either that or angry songs,” Fuad conceded.

"I’m very happy to be in a place where I’m not inspired by negative emotions as much.”

Of course, the origins of The Best I Ever Had might explain its exuberance; the song was what Fuad used to propose to his girlfriend of three years (happily, she said yes).

This is how the song came about: on one hand, Fuad had a half-written piece with a catchy bass line recorded a voice note on his phone for over two years.

On the other hand, his girlfriend — after learning that many of the band’s songs are about past relationships — had begun asking him when he would write a song for her.

Fuad says prefers a more organic approach to songwriting, taking inspiration from anywhere he can. — Photo by Raymond Manuel

Somewhere in between, "something clicked” and he completed the song in a week.

This appears to be a typical songwriting process for Kyoto Protocol, with inspiration striking in random bursts.

"For me, the songwriting process needs to be organic, it has to be natural,” said Fuad.

"I’m always chasing that feeling of... you know when you listen to a song for the first time and you just fall in love with it? That feeling.

"It doesn’t always work out, but I need to have at least a smidgen of that feeling.”

Honing the craft

For the moment, Kyoto Protocol has no firm plans for a full-length album as a follow up to 2018’s The Pen Is Mightier Than.

That said, the band seems to have its fill of other creative outlets, including its own studio dubbed Kyoto Studios.

"We wanted the flexibility of having our own creative space, to shoot our TikTok videos... and record some music there also la,” said Fuad, with a smile.

"It’s not something we’re doing as a business, just more of an outlet to express our creativity and hone our craft.”

Craft is something Fuad repeatedly referred to, something he felt is part of the band’s drive to keep creating and performing.

"Basically it comes down to: what’s my raison d'être for doing this?”

"It’s not for money, or for fame; it’s fulfilling that goal of making something amazing.

"We’re fortunate to be in a position where we can hold on to that innocent intent of just wanting to make a better song than the last time.”

The Best I Ever Had debuts on June 16, with the accompanying music video set to premiere on June 23.