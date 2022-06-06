US actor Tom Cruise arrives at the premiere of 'Top Gun: Maverick' in London May 19, 2022. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, June 6 — Action drama Top Gun: Maverick has soared to a second huge weekend showing in North American theatres, taking in an estimated US$86 million (RM377.6 million), industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported yesterday.

That “sensational” number for Paramount’s long-awaited Tom Cruise sequel placed it among the top 10 highest-grossing second weekends in domestic box office history, Variety reported. It took in US$151 million last weekend.

Boosted by its gripping visuals and unusually positive reviews — especially for a sequel — the Paramount/Skydance film has earned US$257 million abroad, the latest sign of Hollywood’s recovery from a bleak pandemic period.

Maverick picks up the story of now-graying US Navy test pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Cruise) as he trains young aviators for a mission to attack a nuclear facility in a rogue state.

Holding in second place was Disney’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, at US$9.3 million for the Friday-through-Sunday period. The global take for the Benedict Cumberbatch film has surpassed US$750 million in its five weeks out.

20th Century’s animated Bob’s Burgers Movie, based on a popular television show, held tight in third place, taking in US$4.5 million.

In fourth, up one spot from last weekend, was Universal’s family-friendly animation The Bad Guys, at US$3.3 million.

Focus Features’ Downton Abbey: A New Era, based on the wildly popular British series, slipped a spot to fifth place, earning US$3 million.

Rounding out the top 10 were:

Everything Everywhere All at Once (US$2 million)

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (US$1.7 million)

The Lost City (US$1.4 million)

Crimes of the Future (US$1.1 million)

Watcher (US$815,000) — AFP