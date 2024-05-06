PUTRAJAYA, May 6 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will be having an online meeting with tech giant Google today.

Without disclosing more details on the issues to be discussed, he said Malaysia has continued to receive interests from foreign investors.

“What we are focusing on right now is economic growth and I see that we do have a lot of interest from foreign investors,” he said at the Prime Minister’s Department Monthly Meeting here today.

Anwar also said that recently Microsoft had announced a RM10.5 billion investment in Malaysia.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, sharing about his recent visit to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Anwar said the kingdom has committed to another investment in Malaysia via its renewable energy giant over 10 years here. He also praised the level of speed shown by the country in terms of project approval, which he wants Malaysia to replicate.

“In terms of efficiency changes, Saudi Arabia used to be one of the slow countries... but at my recent meeting with ACWA Power at around 9.00-9.30 am with Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and officials of the Malaysian Investment Development Authority, they expressed their interest (to invest).

“At 8pm they gave us the green light to continue the investment,” he said.

Advertisement

It was reported that Saudi Arabia-based renewable energy giant ACWA Power has expressed its interest in investing more than US$10 billion (US$1=RM4.77) in Malaysia over a 10-year period.

Among the proposed projects are those to be undertaken through a collaboration with a local company Cypark Resources Bhd.

Anwar also said that among the factors that encouraged Saudi Arabia to continue to invest in the country is its confidence in Malaysia and this, he said, is due to the country’s stable politics, clear leadership policies and efficiency from civil servants and government-linked companies. — Bernama