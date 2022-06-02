NEW YORK, June 2 — The battle is on between Stranger Things and Bridgerton. The fourth season of the sci-fi series has seen a landslide launch on Netflix. According to the streaming platform, Stranger Things broke the record for the best weekend for an English-language series, formerly held by “Bridgerton.” Stranger Things” is back on top. After a three-year absence, the sci-fi series has made a successful comeback on Netflix. Launched on Friday, May 27 on the streaming platform, the fourth season of Stranger Things achieved the best weekend for an English-language series, with 286.79 million hours of viewing in just three days, as revealed by Netflix on its dedicated site.

It’s nothing short of a real victory for the Duffer brothers since they can now even boast of beating Netflix’s other huge hit, Bridgerton. The period romance series had until now achieved the best launch weekend with 193 million hours of viewing, in the week of March 21 to 27. A record at the time that had propelled the second season of “Bridgerton” to the rank of the most watched series on Netflix during its first week available. It even became the platform’s most-watched English-language series in the world in its first 28 days with 656.26 million hours of viewing. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the first part of Stranger Things season 4 has already reached 44 per cent of this score while the second part will be released in July.

Audience numbers that bode well for the series, well on its way to breaking this other record on Netflix. Still, it will have to do better to beat Squid Game, the South Korean series that holds the ultimate record for the most watched series on the streaming platform, all languages combined, with 1.65 billion hours of viewing in its first 28 days of launch. Money Heist (La Casa de Papel) Part 5 also beat Bridgerton with 792.23 million viewing hours.

In anticipation of the release of Season 4, subscribers also went back to watching the last three seasons of Stranger Things, putting the first season in third place with 64.82 million hours of viewing, the third season in fourth place with 24.29 million hours and the second season in fifth place with 22.2 million hours during the week of May 23-29, 2022. — ETX Studio