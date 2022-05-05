BTS releases logo trailer for their upcoming anthology album ‘Proof’ (VIDEO)

Popular Kpop group BTS takes fans for a stroll down memory lane with their latest logo reveal trailer for upcoming anthology album. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — Popular South-Korean Kpop group BTS has dropped the logo trailer for their upcoming album Proof which will be an anthology of their music catalogue.

The five-minute logo reveal trailer takes fans for a brief stroll through BTS’s various eras of past EPs, compilations and studio albums while also including the boy band’s early releases such as Skool Luv Affair and O!RUL8,2?.

The trailer ends with their album logo revealed along with a sound clip of BTS saying ‘We are bulletproof’.

The group’s label Big Hit Entertainment via BTS’s Weverse page said that the anthology album serves two purposes — to celebrate the group’s ninth anniversary while providing their fans, also known as ARMY, an expansive collection of their songs.

“The BTS anthology album that embodies their history of BTS will be released as they begin a new chapter as an artist that has been active for nine years to look back on their endeavours.

“The anthology album Proof that consists of three CDs includes many different tracks — including three all-new tracks — that reflect the thoughts and ideas of the members on the past, present and future of BTS,” the statement reads.

Proof is set to release this June 10 while pre-orders are available on the Weverse store starting from Thursday May 5.



