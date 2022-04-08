Malaysian actress Eyka Farhana told off for wearing ‘sexy’ black dress during Ramadan

The 27-year-old said she had to post the image because of a work agreement. — Picture via Instagram

PETALING JAYA, April 8 — Actress Eyka Farhana caused a stir on social media for wearing a black dress that some described as too sexy during Ramadan.

The 27-year-old recently posted an image of her in a strappy black number with a semi-ruffled hem but the post is no longer available on her Instagram account.

Eyka told mStar that the photo was taken before Ramadan and she had to post it on social media as part of a job commitment.

“That picture was taken before Ramadan and I had to post it because it involved work.

“I know my limits during the month of Ramadan,” she said.

The actress was promoting an international handbag brand but followers were quick to give her a dressing-down on her choice of outfit.

Many told off the Autumn in Wales star for appearing “too sexy”.

Prior to the image being deleted, Eyka’s Instagram post received 20,000 likes along with a barrage of negative comments.

“It’s puasa month, please post something more appropriate,” one user said.

“You should cover your aurat (intimate parts) during fasting month,” a second user said.

“It’s puasa time, dear Eyka,” another added.

Despite looking fashionably on point, the actress is often accused by haters online for wearing increasingly revealing clothes.

Last month, Eyka told Berita Harian that she prefers being herself and wearing what she feels comfortable in.

The actress whose real name is Wan Atiqa Farhana Wan Sarmizi asserted that her outfits did not cross the line.

“It’s not like my cleavage is showing or anything like that,” she told the Malay language daily.

“I wear whatever I’m comfortable in and I feel my followers can accept it.

“I don’t want it to be a case of I’m different when people meet me in person compared to what I share on social media.”