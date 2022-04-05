HK superstar Andy Lau helps get casket for godfather who died of Covid-19 amid coffin shortage

Lau used his connections to help get a casket for his godfather, who died of Covid-19 last month. ― Picture via Instagram/ andylauox

KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 ― Hong Kong superstar Andy Lau has been praised for using his connections to obtain a casket for his godfather Liu Shanben who recently died of Covid-19.

Coffins are in short supply due to the high fatality rate that is being recorded in Hong Kong during its fifth wave of Covid-19.

Some 1.16 million people in the city state had since contracted Covid-19 and over 8,000 have died, The Epoch Times reported.

Shanben's daughter Ya Li reportedly said her 95-year-old father had passed away on March 17.

The family tried to look for a coffin for her father but to no avail due to the high death rates recorded daily, she added.

However, thanks to Lau who used his connections to get a coffin for Shanben, the funeral could be conducted on Sunday (April 3).

Thanking Lau for his assistance, Ya Li said the celebrity was not present in Hong Kong during her father's death but had assigned someone to help the family.

It was reported that some funeral companies in Hong Kong are offering alternatives such as environmentally friendly cardboard coffins to cope with the shortage of coffins.

Cardboard coffins are made of recycled wood fibre that can be customised with designs on the exterior, AP reported.