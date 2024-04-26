PETALING JAYA, April 26 — Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) and Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM) today announced that they will sit out next month’s Kuala Kubu Baru by-election.

Instead, Muda acting president Amira Aisya Abd Aziz said they will go to the ground during the campaign period to launch a “people’s campaign”.

“After a series of joint discussions and much consideration, Muda-PSM hereby agree and have decided not to contest the Kuala Kubu Baru by-election which will be held on May 11.

“The decision was taken to enable voters in Kuala Kubu Baru to exercise their right to vote and submit a strong referendum on the performance of the Madani Government and to enable voters to make a decision between the incumbent ruling party and the main Opposition party,” she said.

Amira explained that the series of losses in the general election and the state election experienced by both Muda and PSM had no bearing on the decision to skip the by-election.

She further added that Siva Prakash Ramasamy, who was fielded by Muda in the last state election, understands the decision as he is a party man.

“It was a collective decision. Siva understands why we will not stand for election and he will spearhead the ‘people’s campaign’ during the two weeks of election campaigning,” she said.

Amira said Muda and PSM urge all political parties and candidates who are contesting to fulfil voter’s aspirations and the wishes of the Malaysian people, among which are fighting racial politics that threaten national harmony, guaranteeing people’s rights based on an assessment of needs, not racism, and fighting corruption and abuse of power.

“Muda-PSM is determined to continue to be the voice of Malaysians. Despite the decision of Muda-PSM not to contest, this has never been a stumbling block for the voice of the people to be the main concern of Muda-PSM.”

“Muda-PSM will continue to commit to voicing the grievances of the people in Kuala Kubu Baru and invite the people to use their democratic right to choose, punish and give a clear message for the people’s representatives and political parties to prioritise trust and responsibility to the country,” she said.

When asked if Perikatan Nasional (PN) will take advantage of the “people’s campaign”, PSM deputy president S. Arutchelvan said the initiative is a “rakyat’s referendum”.

“By Muda-PSM not contesting the election, it gives the chance for the rakyat to choose between two parties.

“At the end of the day, whoever wants to capitalise on this, we have put out six aspirations. It is a rakyat’s referendum,” he said.

Siva ran for the constituency eight months ago during the state election, but only garnered a little over 1,000 votes.

The Kuala Kubu Baru seat fell vacant following the death of its three-term assemblyman, Lee Kee Hiong, on March 21 due to cancer.

In the state election in August last year, Lee beat candidates from PN, Parti Rakyat Malaysia and Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) by a majority of 4,119 votes.

PN has named Hulu Selangor Bersatu acting division chief Khairul Azhari Saut as its candidate for the by-election while Pakatan Harapan will field DAP’s Pang Sack Tao, an aide to DAP national vice-chairman Nga Kor Ming.