Hong Kong's 'Mr Nice Guy' actor Chow Yun Fat gifts RM54 ‘ang pow’ to food shop workers

Hong Kong actor Chow Yun-Fat, ever friendly and generous. ― AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 16 ― Hong Kong actor Chow Yun-Fat is ‘Mr Nice Guy’, and the nickname proved accurate yet again when the friendly 66-year-old was spotted by a fan eating at a nondescript establishment on February 12.

He obliged for a photo opportunity when asked, according to ETtoday, but that wasn’t it for the Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon actor.

Chow also gave red packets to the shop workers seeing they were very busy attending to customers.

A check found the red packets contained HK$100 (RM54) each.

The amount is said to be above the market rate of red packets in Hong Kong as only relatives and good friends are given HK$100.

Chow, who is married to Singaporean Jasmine Tan, is known to live modestly despite his wealth as he is seen frequently patronising food stalls and taking public transportation.

He had reportedly said he plans to leave his fortune to charity.