Zayn Malik joins plus-size dating app, WooPLus to meet curvy women after breaking up with Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik was spotted participating in an emoji challenge in the WooPlus dating app after his breakup. ― Screengrab via 1D Memes YouTube

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 ― Singer Zayn Malik has joined the plus-size dating website WooPlus, after calling it quits with Gigi Hadid following an argument with the model's mother and television personality Yolanda Hadid.

According to Daily Mail, the 28-year-old former One Direction singer signed up for WooPlus, which promotes itself as an 'inclusive' website for curvy people to discover and cherish love.

In fact, in 2016, Malik told billboard that he preferred fuller women who were chunky in certain parts of the body.

Recently, a video of Malik participating in an emoji challenge on the website which features face recognition technology to verify its users, was leaked online.

During the contest, he was seen with a thick beard, pulling faces to match the emotions shown on the screen.

He also addressed himself as “Zed” on the app and marked his location as Ottaville, Philadelphia.

He split with Gigi last October following a fight with the model's mother at his residence in Pennsylvania.

The incident happened when Yolanda entered the couple's house without Malik's permission while Gigi was modelling in Paris.

During the argument, Malik allegedly addressed her in inappropriate language and also told her to stay far from his daughter.

However, he disputed the allegations made against him including shoving the reality star into a dresser and scolding her.

Malik then issued a statement on social media confirming the incident, stating that he had pleaded no contest and he was merely trying to protect his daughter.

According to TMZ, he also denied hitting Yolanda.

Malik and Yolanda's spat apparently started when he suspected her of leaking news of Gigi's pregnancy to the media, reported The Sun.