‘Time to move on’: Hans Isaac bids farewell to showbiz after over 25 years in industry

Former National Film Development Corporation chairman Datuk Hans Isaac is bidding farewell to the entertainment industry after over 25 years. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — Former actor, producer and director, Datuk Hans Isaac is bidding farewell to the entertainment industry after over 25 years.

The 50-year-old star took to his Instagram page to announce his departure through a photo of a news cutout along with a heartfelt ‘goodbye’ message.

Through the post, Hans shared about his acting journey and awards throughout the years while also revealing how he began his acting career after being casted in the 1994 film, Ringgit Kasorrga, by Datin Paduka Shuhaimi Baba.

The Buli actor further wrote in the post that even though acting was never his passion, he had learned to enjoy the process and was grateful to be able to work with the best in the industry.

“I will continue to support the industry as always. There is the cinema side of things, management and perhaps even go on stage with Awie and Afdlin from time to time for a good laugh and fun.

“For if there were no one who believed in me before, there would not have been Hans Isaac the ACTOR.

“So, thank you to all the producers, directors, fellow colleagues and the crew members for giving me some of the best memories of my life,” Hans wrote in the post.

Hans’s post has garnered over 1,000 likes with comments from friends and fans wishing him the best for his future ventures.

Meanwhile, the former National Film Development Corporation (Finas) chairman also told Utusan Malaysia that he no longer has the passion for acting, producing, or even directing anymore.

“Our industry has been monopolised by certain parties. I don’t see any bright future here, it's as simple as that.

“So, I’ve chosen not to do it again and I’ve chosen a new path as an entrepreneur,” Hans said.

Aside from that, Hans who is known for his work in films such as Laila Isabella, Cuci and Hanya Kawan also said that not all artists or filmmakers had an easy life after they retired.

He added that only a small batch of them had managed a good life whereas the others had to continue living in struggle.

“Every other industry would have good incentives for their players when they retire at a certain age, however that does not happen in the creative industry.

“Out of 1,000 people, maybe around 50 of them managed to get a taste of those incentives while the others had to struggle for the rest of their lives.”

“And by that, there is no use for us to chase something that can’t guarantee us a stable life, especially after we retire,” he said.

Hans Isaac also served as the chairman of Finas from April 2019 to May 2020.