NILAI, April 26 — The Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) foiled three drug smuggling and distribution activities, involving 70 kilogrammes (kg) of drugs and worth over RM2.4 million, during the period April 7 to 23.

Its deputy director-general (Enforcement and Compliance) Datuk Sazali Mohamad said the first case involved the seizure of six kilogrammes (kg) of ketamine, worth RM300,000, and 27.65 kg of methamphetamine (RM884,800) at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Cargo Complex on April 7 at 9.30 pm.

“The items were sent via courier from the Klang Valley to Sabah by misusing the name of the receiving company that runs a hardware business and declaring the goods as ‘hardware tools,’” he said in a press conference at the Customs Narcotics Branch here today.

He said in the second case, the JKDM confiscated three packages declared as trousers but found crystal methamphetamine, weighing 40.2 kg and estimated to be worth RM1.28 million, in a package of Chinese herbal tea at a courier’s premises in Subang Jaya, Selangor on April 18 at 8.30pm.

Sazali said in this second case, the merchandise from the courier company’s branch in Kedah was then sent to its (courier) headquarters in Subang Jaya by road and then on to Kuching, Sarawak by air.

“This case (second case) follows the successful arrest of a local by the Sarawak JKDM on March 6 and involved methamphetamine. The accused was charged in court on March 14 in the state concerned,” he said.

Meanwhile, The third case involved the seizure of 1,268 grammes of cannabis, with an estimated worth of RM4,000, in a parcel declared as snacks at the Pos Malaysia International Hub (PMIH), KLIA Cargo Complex on April 23 at noon.

He said it was estimated that the 70kg worth of drugs would have caused over 350,000 individuals to be involved in drug abuse.

All the cases are being investigated under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama