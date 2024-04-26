KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — Petrol station operators threatened by diesel smuggling syndicates are urged to lodge formal reports to the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN), said minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali.

He assured that the information received would be kept confidential as KPDN is aware that some operators are reluctant to make reports due to fear for their own safety and that of their employees and premises.

“We appeal to you to lodge reports to the police or KPDN because our goal is to enhance enforcement and crack down on diesel smuggling cases.

“The rampant diesel smuggling cases in the past need to be curbed. Therefore, we need to gather information,” he told reporters after officiating the National Intellectual Property Awards 2024 in conjunction with the National Intellectual Property Day celebration here today.

Armizan also urged all quarters involved to cooperate as diesel subsidy leaks are sabotage against the government’s efforts to alleviate the cost of living burden for the people through fuel subsidies.

On Tuesday, Armizan reportedly said that there were petrol station operators being threatened by certain syndicates to sell diesel to them in excess of the set quota.

Today, he confirmed that some operators have lodged reports alleging they were threatened by smuggling syndicates, including some who threatened to set fire to or damage facilities at their petrol stations.

Apart from KPDN, reports were also made to the police, he said, adding that the ministry is gathering this information for investigation and action against those involved.

In another development, Armizan said the Intellectual Property Corporation of Malaysia (MyIPO) is offering a fee waiver for preliminary advice and search services for trademark registration from April 24 to May 23.

He said this was to encourage trademark registrations and provide opportunities for more entrepreneurs to protect their intellectual property rights.

“Usually, the fee is RM250, but for this one-month period, we are offering it for free to encourage them to try searching and registering their intellectual property,” he said. — Bernama