HULU SELANGOR, April 26 — The Communications Ministry in collaboration with the Information Department (Japen) has set up a media centre for the Kuala Kubu Baru by-election.

The media centre located at the KKB National Information Dissemination Centre (NADI), Level 1, Hulu Selangor Umno Building, Jalan Pahang, here will operate from tomorrow until May 11, from 9am to 9pm.

“Media representatives are invited to use the facilities provided and access information from the media centre,” the ministry said in a statement today.

For any inquiries, please contact Muhamad Hikal Aripin at 012-3420989 and Muhammad Faiz Amzar Mohd Arif at 012-3677134.

The Kuala Kubu Baru by-election is being held following the demise of its incumbent, Lee Kee Hiong, 58, on March 21 due to cancer. — Bernama

