Elizabeth Tan on musical hiatus after label Warner Music remains mum on contract, to focus on acting

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — Malaysian singer and actress, Elizabeth Tan, 28, has opted to postpone the release of her latest single until she is able to come to an agreement with label Warner Music.

According to Elizabeth, the agency has refused to release her despite her contract having expired in February, reported Berita Harian.

"Technically, my contract with Warner Music has ended.

“In fact, a request to end the relationship with Warner Music was submitted in January.

“Warner Music remained silent and caused me to seek legal counsel to address this matter.”

She blamed the music label’s silence for being unable to organise her career activities.

“I have yet to receive a black and white contract letter that has expired and because of that, I'm unable to organise my career activities due to the fear of getting into problems.

“I don't want to start a drama. Since I don’t have the black and white, I have to postpone the release of the new song.”

The conflict between the Misteri Dilaila actress and Warner Music arose when she tendered her resignation letter to the agency last year.

Elizabeth, whose real name is Elizabeth Tan Su Mei, claimed that the recording for ten songs has been completed as per the agreement in the contract but only four singles were released so far.

The actress took part in a virtual press conference to promote the Gerak Khas Undercover series produced by Skop Productions Sdn Bhd, which will air on TV 3 at 10.30 pm on Fridays.

The Knock Knock singer however said she would not discuss her situation further but will allow Warner Music time to make a decision, adding that she is now interested in acting.

Elizabeth is playing the role of Inspector Elly, performing many action sequences on her own without the assistance of a stunt double, with bruises to prove it.

She said she was fortunate to be a part of Gerak Khas and to share the screen with talented actors like Datuk Rosyam Nor.

"At first, I was nervous because I knew I'd be working with Rosyam.

“At the same time, I considered myself lucky to work with a brilliant actor like him.

“Rosyam also shared his knowledge and experience with me to act in action sequences.”