South Korean actress Song Hye Kyo draws RM3.32m just for endorsing a product

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 — South Korean actress Song Hye Kyo reportedly draws 900 million won (RM3.32 million) for endorsing a product.

The endorsement queen, who has 11.7 million followers on Instagram, has proven that she is worth every penny.

TODAY Online reported that sales for Laneige’s BB cushion surged after the 39-year old Descendants Of The Sun and Encounter actress was seen using it in 2013 drama That Winter, The Wind Blows, and it sold some one million units in a year.

Song proved her selling power again in 2016 when Laneige sold 160,000 lipsticks in just one month after it was featured in Descendants of the Sun.

The Sulwhasoo lipstick that she also used in Encounter flew off the shelves, and the brand said sales jumped by six times thanks to Song.

Song, however, is reportedly to be very selective about the brands and products she associates herself with.

Song reportedly signed four endorsement deals this year, earning her a cool 3.6bil won (RM13.3 million).

Song was previously married to actor Song Joong-ki before announcing in July 2019 they are splitting after being married for one year and eight months.

Both parties made official announcements of the divorce in June, with Hye-kyo’s statement citing a “difference in personality” as the reason for the split.