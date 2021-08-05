HK actor Chow Yun Fatt to receive third honorary doctorate this Saturday

Hong Kong actor Chow Yun Fatt is set to receive his third honorary doctorate this Saturday. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 ― Hong Kong actor Chow Yun Fatt will be awarded an honorary doctorate in humanities by the Hong Kong Baptist University this Saturday.

Hong Kong portal hk01.com reported that the award was to commend the 66-year-old's achievements and contributions to global films.

After the event, Chow will join famed director Felix Chong, who is also an alumnus of the university, for a question-and-answer session with the university's School of Communication lecturers and undergraduates.

According to the portal, this will be the first time Chow has received an award from Baptist University.

In 1999, Chow was made an honorary fellow of the Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts and in 2001, he received the honorary doctorate of arts from City University of Hong Kong.

Chow started his acting career in 1973 and established himself as a star through TVB drama series The Bund in 1980.

He has since acted in 95 films and over 25 television series.