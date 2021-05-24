Malaysian fans, here’s where you can watch ‘Friends: The Reunion’ (VIDEO)

(From left) Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc will be reunited for the first time in 17 years. — Picture courtesy of HBO Max

KUALA LUMPUR, May 24 — Malaysian fans of the iconic ‘90s sitcom Friends will be able to catch the reunion special at the same time as the US when it debuts this Thursday.

Friends: The Reunion will be available on HBO GO at 3.01pm on May 27 with a same-day broadcast on HBO (Astro Ch 411 HD) at 9pm.

The special episode will see cast members Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer reunited for the first time in 17 years for a real-life unscripted celebration of the comedy.

Friends: The Reunion was taped on its original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank and moderated by Carpool Karaoke’s James Corden.

The special celebration also features a star-studded roster of special guests as the cast take a walk down memory lane to relive fan favourites and unforgettable moments.

Friends: The Reunion is a once-in-a-lifetime special event that honours the iconic series which continues to be popular with millennials and Gen Z more than 25 years after it first aired.

Special guests of the HBO Max Original include David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai.

The special is directed and executive produced by Ben Winston along with Friends executive producers Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman, and David Crane.

It hails from Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, Fulwell 73 Productions and Bright/Kauffman/Crane Productions.

Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, LeBlanc, Perry, and Schwimmer executive produced the special while Emma Conway, James Longman and Stacey Thomas-Muir co-executive produced.

Friends follows the lives and loves of a close-knit group of friends living in New York City and is one of the highest-rated shows on television in its original network run.

Today, it continues to be a smash hit worldwide and a go-to in syndication and on streaming services.

Throughout its 10-season run, Friends won the Emmy for Outstanding Comedy series and Emmy Awards for Aniston and Kudrow who played Rachel Green and Phoebe Buffay, respectively.