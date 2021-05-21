BTS crushes own YouTube premiere record with new English-language single ‘Butter’ (VIDEO)

‘Butter’ is set to become the song of the summer for the BTS fandom, known as the Army. — Picture via Instagram/bts.bighitofficial

PETALING JAYA, May 21 — It’s just another typical record-smashing Friday for K-pop septet BTS.

The South Korean musicians crushed their own YouTube record for highest views on a premiere with the music video for Butter, which was released at 12pm Malaysian time today.

Forbes reported that the group’s second English-language single drew at least 3.89 million concurrent viewers during its premiere.

BTS previously held the same record with the music video for their last English single Dynamite, which clocked in three million viewers during its YouTube premiere on August 21 last year.

Butter appears to be a continuation of the retro concept BTS adopted with Dynamite, with both tracks incorporating elements of disco pop and funk.

With its light-hearted lyrics and upbeat rhythm, Butter is poised to become the soundtrack of the summer for many BTS fans around the world.

“It’s very energetic and very summery. It has a very dynamic performance,” said BTS leader RM in a recent interview with Rolling Stone.

The music video has racked up over 29.4 million views and 3.1 million likes as of press time.