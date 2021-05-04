Disney+ Hotstar comes to Malaysia on June 1, RM54.90 for three months

Disney has officially introduced Disney+ Hotstar for Malaysia. — Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — Disney has officially introduced Disney+ Hotstar for Malaysia and it will start streaming on the 1st of June 2021. This is the latest video streaming platform that offers international and local movies, animation and TV shows.

Pricing and availability

Disney+ Hotstar Malaysia is officially priced at RM54.90 for three months. It will be available to users on both Android and iOS devices as well as compatible Smart TVs. In addition, Disney+ Hotstar will also be available in partnership with Astro for Movies Pack customers.

Disney+ Hotstar content for Malaysia

The streaming platform offers over 800 films and 18,000 episodes of popular TV series from Disney, Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars, National Geographic and more. This includes Disney Aladdin, Frozen II, Avengers, The Mandalorian, Hamilton, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Disney+ Hotstar will also be home to local content.. — Picture via SoyaCincau

Disney+ Hotstar will also be home to local content which includes J2 Retribusi, Ejen Ali, KL Special Force, and Zombitopia. — SoyaCincau