Pop icons Justin Bieber and BTS to collaborate on new single

Pop icons BTS and Justin Bieber (inset) will be collaborating on a new single following a merger of their recording companies. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — Fans of superstars Justin Bieber and BTS rejoice.

The two luminaries of pop music are collaborating on a new song, according to New York Post’s Page Six.

Quoting a source, the two parties were reportedly taking their time to make sure the release is done right.

The source claimed that the track could be part of a deluxe release of Bieber’s recently released album Justice to keep the album on the charts.

The news comes following a merger between the artistes’ respective record companies early this month.

Early this month, BTS' record label, Hybe, formerly known as Big Hit Entertainment, had bought Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings for a reported US$1 billion (RM4.1 billion).

Besides Bieber, Ithaca Holdings also has Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato and J Balvin.

In a YouTube video posted by Hybe earlier this month about the deal, BTS’ members said they hope to “grow and share positive influence with all the artists” in Braun’s stable.

The Dynamite singers are known Bieber fans having named him as their musical influence.