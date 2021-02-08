HK superstar Andy Lau’s Douyin account downgraded for violating the platform’s terms

Hong Kong superstar Andy Lau suffered his first hiccup after Douyin downgraded his account for violating the platform’s rules. — Picture via Douyin

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 — Less than a month after signing up for China’s video-sharing social networking service, Douyin. Hong Kong superstar Andy Lau suffered his first hiccup when the platform downgraded his account for violating its terms.

Hong Kong’s hk01 reported that the platform limited views to the 59-year-old celebrity’s videos due to a watermark and advertising links in his videos.

This led to Lau’s videos dropping in views by more than 10 million.

According to the portal, Lau’s fifth video was promoting his soon to be aired movie Endgame and the movie’s theme song.

It was deemed to have violated the platform’s rules as there was a watermark and advertising links.

The fifth video recorded over five million views as compared to his previous videos that range between 20 million and 30 million in traffic.

Lau opened his account last month and had since garnered 100 million likes.

This is Lau’s first foray into a social media network.

In his 40-year career in showbiz, Lau has acted in more than 160 films, made nearly 80 music records and invested in about 30 film projects.