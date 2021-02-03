Renowned comedian Jamali Shadat dies aged 78

Jamali’s remains will be buried in Pulau Indah, Klang. — Bernama pic

PETALING JAYA, Feb 3 — Famous 80’s stand up comedian Datuk Jamali Shadat passed away this morning at 8.30am.

Jamali’s grandson, Isyraq Ariff Zalull Ariff, 31, confirmed the news to Harian Metro earlier today.

“The doctors have confirmed that grandpa is no longer with us. The funeral will be announced at a later date,” he said.

Jamali, 78, was in a deteriorating condition since last year as he slowly began to lose his ability to walk and lost his appetite.

His grandson said that this was probably because Jamali was deeply affected by the loss of his wife Lela Yacob in June 2018.

His wife passed away on the first day of Syawal from a stroke after being bedridden in the hospital for a month.

Previously, Jamali had also suffered a stroke and was nurtured back to health by his wife, and when his wife was ill, Jamali stayed by her side as well and cared for her.

“My grandmother built a house in Pulau Indah, Klang and planned to stay there with my grandfather.

“But by the time the house was completed, my grandmother had passed away and only her body was brought back,” said Isyraq.

Isyraq added that Jamali lost his way after his wife’s passing, as she used to handle everything in his work and private life.

“After her passing, he became sort of lost and in a daze. But his house is opposite my uncle Fauzi’s home, and he helped to take care of my grandfather.”

Jamali was born in Bukit Kapar, Klang and had eight children with a total of 39 grandchildren.

In the 1980s, the legendary comic was widely known as a skilled comedian who could act out multiple characters of different racial backgrounds in his performances, most notably his character “Atan” and his grandfather.