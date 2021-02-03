BTS ‘Dynamite’ get-ups auctioned for RM655,452 to help musicians hit by Covid-19 pandemic

The bright ensembles raked in eight times the amount they were estimated to bring in at the auction. — Screengrab via YouTube/Big Hit Labels

PETALING JAYA, Feb 3 — The colourful outfits worn by BTS in their Dynamite music video have been auctioned off for a whopping US$162,000 (RM655,452).

Japanese art collector Yusaku Maezawa and YouTuber HIKAKIN got their hands on the six ensembles after they became the highest bidders at the Julien’s Auctions event on Sunday.

The outfits sold for eight times the amount they were estimated to bring in, according to a press release quoted by Billboard.

Another top-selling item at the auction was a signed self-portrait of Snoop Dogg’s dog likeness commemorating the 25th anniversary of his album Doggy Style in 2019, which went for RM388,560.

Other notable music memorabilia sold last weekend included Britney Spears’ childhood ballerina leotard, a signed bass guitar and handwritten note from Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx, a blue boiler suit and long beige linen kimono coat worn by The Who’s Peter Townshend on stage in 2019, and a signed postcard and music sheet from Swedish band Abba.

All proceeds from the auctioned-off memorabilia will go to the non-profit organisation MusiCares, which is currently providing a safety net for music industry professionals who have been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic.