Neelofa’s sister Ameera Khan shocks the internet by using RM1,000 La Mer face cream on her buttocks

The social media celeb known by the moniker Little Miss Khan stunned many for using the luxury face cream on an unexpected body part. — Pictures from Instagram/Ameera Khan, Sephora Malaysia

PETALING JAYA, Jan 25 — Popular Malaysian social media celebrity Little Miss Khan shocked fans and followers recently with her jaw-dropping self-care regime.

The 20-year-old whose real name is Ameera Khan stumped social media users after revealing that she uses the luxury moisturiser Crème de la Mer not on her face but her buttocks.

The 20-year-old recently shared her body care routine on Instagram Stories. — Picture from Instagram/Ameera Khan

The influencer who happens to be Neelofa’s younger sister posted a picture of her body care routine that includes a body lotion by the French brand L’Occitane which she uses on her entire body and the ultra-expensive La Mer face cream specifically for her derriere.

She also took to Instagram today sharing a snapshot of the cream and a side profile of her lower body, following the buzz on Twitter yesterday.

The iconic Crème de la Mer moisturiser is sought after by many for its transformative healing powers that will set customers back more than RM1,000 for a 60ml jar.

Crème de la Mer is known for its transformative healing properties that come with a hefty price tag. — Screen capture from Sephora Malaysia

Many were stunned by the model’s use of the expensive face cream on an unexpected body part and took to Twitter to share their views.

“I aspire to be as rich as Little Miss Khan, to use La Mer on my bum,” wrote @butterchikin.

i aspire to be as rich as LMK.....pakai la mer dekat bontot 😔😔😔😔 pic.twitter.com/Bal4den6Go — Nadhirah (@butterchikin) January 24, 2021

“I can only afford Johnson’s Baby Lotion,” replied @apooooooooo_.

Hahah this reminds me of Bling Empire on Netflix. The kind of mindblowing things rich people spend on. — Kay (@sirennextdoor) January 24, 2021

Another user calculated the amount of time required to own a jar of La Mer, saying she was only able to afford it with a 12-month installment.

Installment 12 bulan baru dapat 🥵 pic.twitter.com/QNfiym3mPW — saya jual chocookies Cadbury (@Jiannnnn__) January 24, 2021

While most of the reactions prompted many women to say they aspired to be as wealthy as Ameera to afford such luxuries, others said there was nothing wrong to splurge on expensive creams if they were financially capable.

“It’s okay, she can afford it. Let’s hope she finds someone who is equally smooth, every girl with a La Mer bum deserves the best,” @NightOwlGenY2 said.

“Can’t believe that part of the body requires care that’s worth thousands,” @MuhammadAming_ chimed in.