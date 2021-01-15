Popstar Katy Perry joins Pokémon in celebrating its 25th anniversary with year-long celebratory programmes and merchandise (VIDEO)

Pop star Katy Perry joins Pokémon as their premiere collaborator for their 25th anniversary. — Photo by Christine Hahn

KUALA LUMPUR, January 15 — After 25 years of ‘gotta catch em all’, The Pokémon Company International (TPCI) is collaborating with Universal Music Group (UMG) for a year-long music campaign.

TPCI is working with UMG’s brands strategies division for the year-long music campaign which involves big names in the music industry, from rising artists to award-winning global superstars.

The music campaign which is titled P25 Music will also have pop icon, Katy Perry as their premiere collaborator.

“Pokémon has been a constant in my life from playing the original video games on my GameBoy, to trading Pokémon TCG cards at lunch, to the adventures of catching Pokémon on the street with Pokémon GO,” said Perry.

“I’ve even visited the Pokémon Café in Japan while on tour!

“It is an honour to be chosen to help celebrate a franchise that has given me so much joy in the last 25 years, and to be able to watch it evolve in the ways it’s provided that kind of electric joy for the kids in my life and around the world.”

TPCI’s vice president of marketing, Colin Palmer said Katy Perry’s appointment as the ambassador is the perfect fit for the franchise.

“In Katy Perry, we see a kindred spirit to Pokémon, whose world is bright, fun and uplifting.

“Katy is a wonderful ambassador to help us celebrate 25 years of Pokémon, and we can’t wait for music fans everywhere to experience the exciting collaborations we have planned,” Palmer said.

Universal Music Group for Brands general manager LJ Gutierrez said that they and TPCI have developed a dynamic year-round programming involving artists from across UMG’s labels in accordance to the P25 Music campaign which will be revealed throughout the year.

The iconic children’s entertainment franchise has also announced a range of celebratory programs and merchandise that are coming to fans this year as well.

TPCI wants fans to relive all of their iconic games with a new website that will serve as a hub for their past games and also for fan celebration activities as they are announced throughout the year at https://25.pokemon.com/.

They are also teaming up with other iconic brands in celebrating their 25th anniversary such as custom stuffed animal retailer, Build-A-Bear Workshop, clothing company, Levi’s, food manufacturer, General Mills and fast food franchise, McDonald’s.

Fans of the franchise can also look forward to TPCI tied in anniversary merchandise from toys, collectibles, books and gaming accessories companies such as Jazwares, Mattel, Funko, The Wand Company, PowerA and Scholastic.

A special 25th anniversary-themed collection of the Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG) will also be introduced along with oversize cards featuring Pikachu and other first partner Pokémon from the various regions featured in the game.

Fans can also pre-order the limited-edition 25th anniversary-themed skateboard by industry craftsman Bear Walker starting January 19.

The franchise also promises fans a year full of new journeys with their 25th anniversary-related activation plans for Pokémon animation, Pokémon video games, mobile games including Pokémon GO and Pokémon Masters EX, and more.

Pokémon was launched in Japan in 1996 and is one of the most popular children’s entertainment properties in the world.